Air Europa's headquarters is on the Son Noguera industrial estate in Llucmajor, where the parent company, Globalia, is headquartered. 04-11-2019 miquel a. cañellas

The IAG group says it does not plan to move the headquarters of Air Europa out of the Balearic Islands after it’s incorporated into the company.

IAG announced on Monday that it had bought the airline for one billion euros and the acquisition is now awaiting approval by the European competition authorities.

Air Europa employs around 3,800 workers worldwide, including 950 at three Balearic airports and the General Secretary of the Air Sector Union, or USO, Rafael Bohórquez, says the deal has generated "restlessness and uncertainty" amongst workers.

Bohórquez stressed that IAG wants to send a message of tranquility and that the priority is to strengthen the position of the group in the market, guarantee the brand and the collective agreements already signed.

The Federal Secretary of UGT Sector Aéreo, José Manuel Pérez, highlighted the fact that both companies have guaranteed that there will be no jobs cuts and the growth forecasts, routes and incorporation of new aircraft will be maintained.

IAG Group appears to be doing the same as it did with Vueling, which it acquired in 2013. Vueling's headquarters stayed in Barcelona, the airline operates independently and makes its own decisions, according to insiders.

But IAG has also said that there will be restructuring within the group to reduce expenses.