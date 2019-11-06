The accused awaiting sentencing. 06-11-2019 A. Sepúlveda

A 28 year old man has been jailed for 9 years for raping and abusing his partner at their home in Llucmajor in August last year.

The Prosecutor’s Office had originally asked that the defendant be judged for two separate crimes and jailed for 34 years, but the sentence was significantly reduced after discussions with the Defence Lawyer which resulted in him being charged with one crime of sexual assault.

The court heard that the defendant had a relationship with the victim and that they had lived in the same apartment since April 2018.

But he flew into a jealous rage in August after he thought she was looking at another man on the beach last year and told her that he was going to “punish her and make her his slave.”

He then subjected the victim to frequent acts of violence, raped her with several different objects, called her “a whore”, attacked her with pepper spray and put her head down the toilet.

The next day, the victim tried to escape from the apartment but he stopped her and covered her mouth with duct tape before raping her again, hitting her in the face, banging her head against the wall and grabbing her by the neck.

When the defendant went to take a shower the victim managed to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house wearing just a towel to ask for help.

In addition to the 9 year sentence, a restraining order has been issued against the defendant, banning him from being anywhere near the victim for 21 years.

He will also be on probation for 6 years after his release from prison, banned from possessing any weapons for 2 years, complete 80 days of community service and pay the victim 6,750 euros in compensation for the injuries and moral damages she was subjected to.