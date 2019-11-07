Doctor Sleep can be seen in English in Palma. 06-11-2019 Aficine

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Crystal Serenity and Marina who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CINEMA

Doctor Sleep OCIMAX R Horror 19.30/22.20

Terminator: Dark Fate OCIMAX R Action/Adventure 17.15/19.45/22.15

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.20/18.20/20.00/22.00

Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy 15.00 daily except Tues & Thurs

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 18.15/*22.00 (*Not on 7/11)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 19.15/21.35