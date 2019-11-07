Jaime Anglada performs in Palma this evening. 06-11-2019 R.C.

Shares:

Today, November 7

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Chekidjy - techno-folk (traditional Occitan meets electronic). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free.

Palma. 21.00 with tribute to Sonny Rolllins at the Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240. Free.

Palma. 22.00 with Jaime Anglada at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Free.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturday’s 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

Tomorrow, November 8

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Pollensa, Autumn and Artisan Fair. 18.00 opening at the Cloister Santo Domingo. At 18.00 Gastrofira with music, beer, food on wheels and DJ’s at the Plaza dels Seglars. At 18.30 parade by the Bugles Band at the fair grounds. At 19.00 exhibition openings at the different locations.

Palma, Charity Bazaar. From 10.00 to 18.00 in aid of Club Elsa at Velodromo Illes Baleras fka: Palma Arena (Calle Uruguay, s/n) in Palma. Clothes, shoes, toys, books, decoration, bric-a-brac and much more on sale. There will be food and drink. Runs until Sunday November 9.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Women Don’t Wait series - Iona Fyfe (Scottish folk singer). Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros.

Palma. 23.00 with Roxi & Co at Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240. Free.

Palma. 20.15: Xeremiers de Sa Calatrava (pipers), Jean-Pierre Van Hees (bagpipes), Hilke Bauweraerts (bagpipes and accordion). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Santanyi. 18.00: Irene i Terra Adormida - music and poetry, featuring the Palma Youth Musicians Choir. Santanyi Theatre, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Five euros.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 20.00: InTarsi - circus-dance-theatre. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 12 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.