Mainly sunny this morning with a risk of showers this afternoon. 07-11-2019 MDB

Mainly sunny with a few clouds this morning.

Highs of 23º and lows of 9º.

Humidity is up to 75% and there is an increased risk of showers and localised storms late this afternoon or evening.

The winds will change from westerly to northerly as the day goes on.

View the weather live on our webcams.