Weather
Today's weather
Mainly sunny with a few clouds this morning.
Highs of 23º and lows of 9º.
Humidity is up to 75% and there is an increased risk of showers and localised storms late this afternoon or evening.
The winds will change from westerly to northerly as the day goes on.
View the weather live on our webcams.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.