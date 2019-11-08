Hustlers premieres tonight at the Augusta in Palma. 07-11-2019 IMB

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard MSC Seaview who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CINEMA

New film released this weeked -

Hustlers (2019)

Plot summary Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles.

Director Lorene Scafaria.

Duration 1 hour 50 minutes.

Rated 18. Category Comedy/Crime/Drama.

Hustlers AUGUSTA 18 Comedy/Crime 16.00/18.10/20.20/*20.30 (not on Tues or Thurs)

Hustlers FESTIVAL 18 Comedy/Crime 12.25 (10/11); 20.35 (12/11)

Hustlers MAHON 18 Comedy/Crime 20.30 (11/11)

Terminator: Dark Fate OCIMAX R Action/Adventure 21.45

Terminator: Dark Fate FESTIVAL R Action/Adventure 12.30(10/11); 20.45 (12/11)

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 17.00/19.45 (Not on Tues & Thurs)

Doctor Sleep FESTIVAL R Horror 21.10 (12/11)

Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy *15.00/18.10 daily *Except Tue & Thur 12.20 (Sat only) 10.00/12.20 (Sun only)

Maleficent FESTIVAL 7 Fantasy 21.00 (12/11)

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15/*18.00 (*Not on Tues)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40



Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 19.30 (Not on Tues)/21.40 (Not on Thurs)

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.20 (10/11); 20.00 (12/11)

PJ. Harvey: A Dog Called Money CINECIUTAT A Documentary 18.10/21.45