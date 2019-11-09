Shares:

A Wrexham student fell to his death from a walkway at a holiday apartment block in Majorca, an inquest heard yesterday.

Tomas Hughes, 20, died in June 2018 at the Eden Roc complex in Magalluf where there had been two other deaths at the block in the same year.

North Wales east and central coroner John Gittins concluded that Hughes’ death was accidental.

He said the wall on the walkway was “the determining factor” in Hughes’ death.

Safety fencing has since been erected around the pathway.

Hughes’ mother, Sharon, said her son “loved life and he lived it to the full”.

She said he was “loved by everyone”, in a statement read at the hearing.

Hughes died from head injuries after falling four storeys.

The inquest at Wrexham heard how Hughes and his friend Josh Roberts had been out drinking that evening with other friends they had met up with from home.

In a statement, Roberts said the pair became separated and, after he did not return, he called his friend’s mobile which was answered by a policeman.

He was then asked to identify Hughes’ body which was lying in the apartment block courtyard three doors down from their hotel.

A subsequent investigation concluded that Hughes had been disorientated when he entered the complex, and had fallen, the inquest in Wrexham was told.

Thomas Channon, 18, from Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, fell 70ft (21m) to his death in July 2018 in an incident at the apartment that could have been prevented, his inquest was told.