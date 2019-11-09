Shares:

Foreign tourists spent nearly 50,000 million euros in Spain between January and August of this year, that’s 3.4% more than at the same time last year, according to data from the Balance of Tourism Payments of the Bank of Spain.

In August alone they spent 9.397 million euros, an increase of 2.8% compared to last year.

By comparison Spaniards spent 15.494 million euros in the first 8 months 2019, which is an increase of 10.5% from last year and in August their spending amounted to 2.897 million euros representing a growth of 6.9%.

The difference between income and payments results in a tourism balance of more than 34,000 million euros, a rise of 0.5% from the same months last year.

In August’s tourism balance was up by 1% on last years figures at 6,500 euros.