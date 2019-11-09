Workers have suffered “excessive level of exploitation and intolerable stress. 08-11-2019 R.L.

The works committee at Palma’s EMT bus service has called strikes which are scheduled to start on the first of December.

The industrial action is over what is described as the “excessive level of exploitation and intolerable stress” that workers have to suffer.

Following a rally to be held in Plaça Espanya on 27 November, there are to be stoppages between 8am and 10am and 6pm and 8pm on these days: 3, 5, 10, 12, 17 and 19 of December. The committee will be calling 24-hour strikes from 4am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

An indefinite strike from New Year’s Day is then scheduled.

The EMT management is being accused of “intransigence” in failing to respond to worker demands to comply with agreements between the company and union representatives.

These demands relate to periods of worker rest, “as dictated by law”, and to increased personnel in the administration departments. Under-staffing is said to be putting pressures on workers and to be leading to poor service for passengers.

Moreover, there is a shortage of drivers, and this is making it “almost impossible to enjoy days of paid leave and vacations that are outstanding from previous years”.

The committee adds that there has been an excessive increase in overtime.