Aidasol is in port today. 09-11-2019 G. ALOMAR

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidasol and Norwegian Epic who arrive in port this morning and Mein Schiff 4 who arrive tomorrow.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

The following films are showing in English -

Hustlers AUGUSTA 18 Comedy/Crime 16.00/18.10/20.20/*20.30 (not on Tues or Thurs)

Hustlers FESTIVAL 18 Comedy/Crime 12.25 (10/11); 20.35 (12/11)

Hustlers MAHON 18 Comedy/Crime 20.30 (11/11)

Terminator: Dark Fate OCIMAX R Action/Adventure 21.45

Terminator: Dark Fate FESTIVAL R Action/Adventure 12.30 (10/11); 20.45 (12/11)

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 17.00/19.45 (Not on Tues & Thurs)

Doctor Sleep FESTIVAL R Horror 21.10 (12/11)

Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy *15.00/18.10 daily *Except Tue & Thur 12.20 (Sat only) 10.00/12.20 (Sun only)

Maleficent FESTIVAL 7 Fantasy 21.00 (12/11)

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15/*18.00 (*Not on Tues)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 19.30 (Not on Tues)/21.40 (Not on Thurs)

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.20 (10/11); 20.00 (12/11)

PJ. Harvey: A Dog Called Money CINECIUTAT A Documentary 18.10/21.45