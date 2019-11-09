Autumn Fair in Muro. 09-11-2019 R.F.

Shares:

Today, November 9

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Es Capdella, Autumn Fair. 19.00: Charity event for Alzheimer’s - pork supper with wine; various music acts. Plaça Sa Vinya. 20 euros. Tickets from local establishments.

Inca, Santa Maria la Major. 19.00: Inc’Fernet. Plaça Espanya. 20.15: Compline, Santa Maria la Major Church. 20.45: Lighting of the bonfire and dance of the demons, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 21.00: Lighting of bonfires across Inca. 23.00: CORREFOC, Inc’Fern - Dimonis Foc d’Inca, Dimonis del Comte Mal, Bruixes de Mallorca, Dragomonis d’Andratx, Dimonis de l’Inframón, Dimonis Llepacalius, Dimonis Esclatabutzes, Batucada Embruixats. From Plaça Quartera to Plaça Espanya.

Muro, Autumn Fair. 16.00: Gathering of beasts of fire. Plaça Comte d’Empuries. 17.30: Procession by the beasts. From Plaça Comte d’Empuries to Plaça Constitució. 18.30: Line dance. Plaça Sant Marti. 19.00: Children’s correfoc; 19.30: Beasts’ CORREFOC. Plaça Comte d’Empuries.

Palma. Charity Bazaar from 10.00 to 18.00 in aid of Club Elsa at Velodromo Illes Baleras fka: Palma Arena (Calle Uruguay, s/n) in Palma. Clothes, shoes, toys, books, decoration, bric-a-brac and much more on sale. There will be food and drink. Runs until Sunday November 10.

Palma. Second hand market from 10.30 to 14.30 at the Plaça de la Porta de Santa Catalina. You can find clothes, furniture, live music and much more.

Pollensa, Autumn and Artisan Fair. 10.00-19.00: Children’s activities. Plaça Major. 11.00: Floral decoration exhibition. Plaça Almoina. 11.00: Procession by giants and bigheads. 11.00-14.00 / 16.00-22.00: Artisan fair. Sant Domingo Cloister. 17.00: Skate club exhibition. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 17.30: Traditional bakery products. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 18.00-20.00: Cooking “direct”. C. Campos. 18.00-24.00: Gastrofira - food, beers, music. Plaça Seglars. 18.30: Sheepdog trials. Ca n’Escarrinxo. 19.00: Batucada. 19.00: Animals’ show and food tasting. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 19.30: Line dance. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 20.00: Folk dance - Aires des Pla de Marratxi. C. Campos. 20.15: Concert - Pollensa Band of Music. Monti-sion Church. 20.30: Food show, benefit for the Puig Maria hermitage. C. Bartomeu Aloy.

MUSIC

Alaro. Organ morning at 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Alcudia. 20.00 duo Donallop at Alcudia’s Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3) in Alcudia. Info 971 897 185. Tickets 7 euros in advance and 10 euros at the box office.

Palma. 17.00: Folk music and dance - Es Gall de Sa Pastera, Es Revetlers and others; food trucks and bar. Ses Voltes Park. Free.

Palma. 18.00 soprano Agnieszka Ceglowska, tenor Antoni Lliters and pianist Alicia Moreno to clebrate Poland’s Independance Day at Sa Nostra Culture Centre (C/Concepció, 12) in Palma. Info 971 725 210. For more info www.fundaciosanostra.es/. Free.

Palma. 21.00: The Other Side - Pink Floyd tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00 performance by Ensemble de les Délices du Roi at Sant Felip church in Palma. Works by Leclair, Barrière, Cleramhault and others.

Sa Pobla. 20.00 Zenit Winds presents “Prismas Sonoros” at Sa Congregació Culture Centre (Carrer del Rosari, 25) in Sa Pobla. Info 971 544 111. Works by Barthe, Ibert, Brotons and Darío Morgan to be performed.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Sonrisa Médica - Nineteen clowns from the Sonrisa Médica charity that pioneered hospital clowning as a means of therapy for patients. Teatre Principal. C. Riera 2. www.teatreprincipal.com.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.00 “Aladdin, el musical” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros for children and 12 euros for adults. Tickets in advance at www.maxteatromusical.com.

Palma. 17.00 and 19.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturday’s 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

GUIDED VISIT

Palma. Bellver Castle has organised three guided visits to its torre del Homenaje (Tribute tower) and two family workshops under the title of Murs confidents. In this workshop the history of the castle is made known through the marks of its walls. Guided tours schedule: November 9, 16 and 30 at 10.00, 11.00 (for children over 7 years) and 13.00. Family workshop: November 23 from 11.00 to 13.00. Event is free. Info and reservations:reserves.gen@gmail.com

Tomorrow, November 10

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Inca, Santa Maria la Major. 10.00: Planting of giants. Plaça Quartera. 11.00: Procession of giants. Plaça Quartera to Plaça Espanya. 12.00: Folk dance - Revetlers des Puig d’Inca, Gegants d’Argetona (Barcelona). Plaça Espanya.

Pollensa, Autumn and Artisan Fair. 10.00: Animals’ show and food tasting. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 10.00-21.00: Artisan fair. Sant Domingo Cloister. 10.00-14.00: Children’s play area. Plaça Major. 10.30: Local dignitaries and pipers. 10.30-13.30: Cooking “direct”. C. Campos. 11.00: Folk dance - Aires de la Cala. 11.00-13.30: Traditional bakery products. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 11.00-14.00: Vermouth and live music. Plaça Seglars. 12.00: Cockerels’ contest. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 14.00: Raffles. C. Campos.* Sunday market in Plaça Ca les Monnares.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30 music by Cornucòpia at Bunyola’s Municipal Theatre. Tickets 10 euros and students 5 euros. Works by Mozart to be performed.

Caimairi. 19.30 choirc concert by Coral del Del Puig de Selva at the Inmaculada Concepció de Caimari church. Free.

Palma. 20.00 “Sonamos Latinoamérica” music festival at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Free until completed capacity.

Palma. 19.00 “Phona Series” with Ensemble Taller Sonoro at Municipal Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1) in Palma. Info 971 710 882. Tickets 10 euros.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 12.00 between Real Mallorca and Villarreal at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 16.10. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 17.00: Los 3 Cerditos, Three Little Pigs - children’s musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.