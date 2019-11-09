What's On
Events in Majorca on Sunday / Monday
Sunday, 10 November
FAIRS / FIESTAS
Inca, Santa Maria la Major. 10.00: Planting of giants. Plaça Quartera. 11.00: Procession of giants. Plaça Quartera to Plaça Espanya. 12.00: Folk dance - Revetlers des Puig d’Inca, Gegants d’Argetona (Barcelona). Plaça Espanya.
Pollensa, Autumn and Artisan Fair. 10.00: Animals' show and food tasting. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 10.00-21.00: Artisan fair. Sant Domingo Cloister. 10.00-14.00: Children's play area. Plaça Major. 10.30: Local dignitaries and pipers. 10.30-13.30: Cooking "direct". C. Campos. 11.00: Folk dance - Aires de la Cala. 11.00-13.30: Traditional bakery products. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 11.00-14.00: Vermouth and live music. Plaça Seglars. 12.00: Cockerels' contest. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 14.00: Raffles. C. Campos.
* Sunday market in Plaça Ca les Monnares.
MUSIC
Palma. 17.00: Los 3 Cerditos, Three Little Pigs - children's musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
Monday, 11 November
FAIRS
Inca, Dijous Bo. 17.00-20.00: Ornithological Competition / Exhibition. C. Canonge Quetglas 34. 20.00: Philately exhibition. Santa Maria la Major parish centre.
Pollensa, Artisan Fair. 09.00-13.00: Stalls. Sant Domingo Cloister. 10.00-14.00: Artisan fair. Sant Domingo Cloister.
