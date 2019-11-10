Weather
The first snow of autumn falls in Majorca
As had been forecast for Sunday, the first snow of the autumn has fallen on the peaks of the Tramuntana Mountains. There was a light covering of snow down to 1,000 metres during the morning as temperatures in the Tramuntana fell to just under 2C before rising to around five degrees in the afternoon.
Earlier on Sunday, there were hailstorms at sea level which left coverings that looked like snow. In the mountains, almost 70 litres of rain per square metre were registered by midday.
There have been waves up to five metres and winds of gale force eight.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.