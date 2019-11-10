Snow in the Tramuntana Mountains 10-11-2019 @AlbertDarder1 via @AEMET_Baleares

As had been forecast for Sunday, the first snow of the autumn has fallen on the peaks of the Tramuntana Mountains. There was a light covering of snow down to 1,000 metres during the morning as temperatures in the Tramuntana fell to just under 2C before rising to around five degrees in the afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, there were hailstorms at sea level which left coverings that looked like snow. In the mountains, almost 70 litres of rain per square metre were registered by midday.

There have been waves up to five metres and winds of gale force eight.