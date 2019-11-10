What's On
Events in Majorca on Monday / Tuesday
Monday, 11 November
FAIRS
Inca, Dijous Bo. 17.00-20.00: Ornithological Competition / Exhibition. C. Canonge Quetglas 34. 20.00: Philately exhibition. Santa Maria la Major parish centre.
Pollensa, Artisan Fair. 09.00-13.00: Stalls. Sant Domingo Cloister. 10.00-14.00: Artisan fair. Sant Domingo Cloister.
Tuesday, 12 November
FAIRS
Inca, Dijous Bo. 17.00-20.00: Ornithological Competition / Exhibition. C. Canonge Quetglas 34.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Broadway Babies - Anna Lagares and Clara Solé; songs from classics such as Chicago and West Side Story. CaixaForum, C. Unió. 15 euros.
Palma. 20.00: Ceremoney - Majorcan power-pop band. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.
For daily weekly markets and films in English click here.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.