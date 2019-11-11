Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Still very windy and with rough coastal conditions. Amber alerts for the coasts in the north and east; yellow elsewhere. Rain about but not expected to be anything like as heavy as yesterday's, when there were some 66 litres per square metre in the mountains around Lluc and 50 in Puerto Pollensa. The snow line is expected to be higher than on Sunday, so right at the top of the highest peaks.
It was cold on Sunday, with the lowest daytime temperature in the mountains having been 1.9C.
For the rest of the week, the outlook isn't great. Tuesday is forecast to be the best day in terms of sun for most of the island, but the high winds will persist, especially in the north and east. There could be a notable drop in temperature on Saturday.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 11 November
19C Alcudia
17C Andratx
17C Calvia
15C Deya
17C Palma
18C Pollensa
17C Sant Llorenç
17C Santanyi
Tuesday, 12 November
19C Alcudia
17C Andratx
17C Calvia
15C Deya
17C Palma
18C Pollensa
17C Sant Llorenç
17C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
14C Banyalbufar
13.7C Andratx / Puerto Pollensa
13.4C Capdepera
