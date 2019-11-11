From midday onwards the winds will diminish, but at dawn there are expected rebound. 11-11-2019 EFE

With high winds continuing in Majorca, the strongest gusts registered by Aemet up to 8am on Monday were 111 kilometres per hour in Capdepera and Serra de Alfábia in the Tramuntana Mountains.

The highest accumulated rainfalls were in Minorca - 73 litres per square metre at the airport.

In Majorca overnight on Saturday and into Sunday there were 66 litres in Lluc, but the accumulated rain for the 24 hours to 8am Monday was far lower - 28 litres. Arta, with 36 litres, registered the most. As well as rain, there was hail.

The wind also affected the airport in Minorca, where there were gusts up to 98 kph.

