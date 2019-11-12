Golden Retriever named Samba with a resident of Calvia's senior citizens' home. 11-11-2019 Calvia Town Hall

Shares:

A two-year-old Golden Retriever named Samba is providing therapy to residents of Calvia's senior citizens' home.

The town hall explains that dog therapy aids mental and physical well-being and brings numerous benefits in terms of pleasure and interaction, boosting self-esteem and assisting with overcoming feelings of loneliness. "Dogs' movements and games stimulate the mind through the use of the senses and activation of the memory."

The therapy typically starts with a first contact with the dog that makes a resident recall having had a dog or other pet in the past. This activates the sentiment of affection. It is good for well-being as it removes negative thoughts.

The sessions take place with two groups each week. One of the groups is more autonomous than the other. There is rotation week by week in order that the maximum number of residents can participate and benefit.

The scheme is being supported financially by La Caixa's Obra Social.