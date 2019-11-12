Therapy
Dog therapy for Calvia senior citizens
A two-year-old Golden Retriever named Samba is providing therapy to residents of Calvia's senior citizens' home.
The town hall explains that dog therapy aids mental and physical well-being and brings numerous benefits in terms of pleasure and interaction, boosting self-esteem and assisting with overcoming feelings of loneliness. "Dogs' movements and games stimulate the mind through the use of the senses and activation of the memory."
The therapy typically starts with a first contact with the dog that makes a resident recall having had a dog or other pet in the past. This activates the sentiment of affection. It is good for well-being as it removes negative thoughts.
The sessions take place with two groups each week. One of the groups is more autonomous than the other. There is rotation week by week in order that the maximum number of residents can participate and benefit.
The scheme is being supported financially by La Caixa's Obra Social.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.