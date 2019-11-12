Transport
"Bulletin" lands at Gatwick
A Bulletin special edition, which underlines the joys of the Balearics throughout the year, is now available from the Media Wall at London’s second biggest airport, Gatwick, the holiday departure point of the south of England.
The Bulletin is working alongside the Balearic government on this project. The 24 page special has already been distributed across London. There is a prize for any reader who brings a copy of our Gatwick special to our offices in Palma!
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.