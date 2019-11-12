The "Bulletin" special on the stands. 11-11-2019 Agency

A Bulletin special edition, which underlines the joys of the Balearics throughout the year, is now available from the Media Wall at London’s second biggest airport, Gatwick, the holiday departure point of the south of England.

The Bulletin is working alongside the Balearic government on this project. The 24 page special has already been distributed across London. There is a prize for any reader who brings a copy of our Gatwick special to our offices in Palma!