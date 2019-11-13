The world’s boldest buccaneers set sail for the great Pirate Festival, where the Straw Hats join a mad-dash race to find Gol D. Roger’s treasure. There’s just one little problem. An old member of Roger’s crew has a sinister score to settle. All bets are off when the most iconic pirates of One Piece history band together for a swashbuckling showdown, the likes of which have never been seen! 14-10-2019 Youtube: GameSpot Universe Trailers

MARKETS

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CINEMA

The following films are showing in English:

Tickets are on sale for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker showing on December 19 at Augusta Aficine in Palma and Festival Park in Marratxi. Check their websites for showtimes.

One Piece: Stampede (2019) tomorrow only!!

Plot summary Pirates from around the world gather at the Pirates Expo to join the hunt for Gol D. Roger’s lost treasure.

Starring Felecia Angelle, Major Attaway and Greg Ayres.

Director Takashi Otsuka.

Duration 1 hour 41 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Animation/Action,/Adventure.

One Piece: Stampede OCIMAX 16 Animation/Action/Adventure 20.00 (Only on Thurs 14/11)

Hustlers AUGUSTA 18 Comedy/Crime 16.00/18.10/20.20/*20.30 (not on Tues or Thurs)

Terminator: Dark Fate OCIMAX R Action/Adventure 21.45

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 17.00/19.45 (Not on Tues & Thurs)

Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy *15.00/18.10 daily *Except Tue & Thur 12.20 (Sat only) 10.00/12.20 (Sun only)

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15/*18.00 (*Not on Tues)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 19.30 (Not on Tues)/21.40 (Not on Thurs)

PJ. Harvey: A Dog Called Money CINECIUTAT A Documentary 18.10/21.45

