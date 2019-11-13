It is hoped that the Palma Metro extension to the ParcBit technology park will reduce the number of cars on the Via Cintura. 19-03-2019 Jaume Morey

Transport minister Marc Pons insisted yesterday that use of tourist tax revenue to pay for the Palma Metro extension to the ParcBit technology park was justified because it will reduce the number of cars on the Via Cintura. The extension will therefore help to cut CO2 emissions.

Pons was responding to points raised by Sebastià Sagreras of the Partido Popular, who accused the government of "a lack of institutional loyalty" in not having allocated tourist tax revenue to town halls.

The metro project, Sagreras argued, should be financed by Madrid. "President Armengol should negotiate with the acting minister for development, Ábalos, and the acting president (prime minister), Pedro Sánchez."

Pons asked Sagreras why he was opposed to there being more rail track, adding that it had been the PP leader, Biel Company, who had made it impossible to extend the railway from Manacor to Arta when he was environment minister.