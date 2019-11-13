Spain will secure an aviation deal with the UK to ensure there are no flight disruptions for visitors. 13-11-2019 Jaume Morey

Spain will have a back up plan for an aviation deal with the UK after Brexit.

Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Jorge Toledo, has vowed to secure an aviation deal with the UK in case of widespread disruption to air travel after the UK leaves the bloc.

He said in the event a UK-EU aviation deal does not come through, Spain would have its own to ensure British tourists are still able to visit after Brexit - deal or no deal. Toledo told Bloomberg: “If there isn’t an agreement, then we will have a plan B ready. It would be necessary to work on a European solution but also on a national-based solution.”

He said Spain has around four months to put in place a back-up plan because airlines tend to make their flight plans one year in advance.

The country is keen to protect its tourism industry and commercial links, including the commercial role played by Iberdrola SA and Banco Santander SA in the UK economy.

Tenerife’s president Carlos Alonso is leading the bid, which has been backed by other regions highly dependent on tourism such as the Balearics, and has submitted plans to the Spanish government and EU for smooth travel between Britain and Spain in the wake of Brexit. He will need his allies in Madrid to lobby for a good Brexit deal on his behalf to ensure regional economies are not decimated by a loss of tourism income.

Spain remains one of the most popular destinations in Europe for British holiday makers. The first half of 2017 saw as 12 per cent jump in visitors, with more than 36.4 million tourists arriving in Spain.