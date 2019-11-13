Join the Bulletin at the Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume for Thanksgiving Day lunch.

On Thursday November 28 join the Majorca Daily Bulletin at El Patio de Gloria Restaurant at the 5-star Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume for a Thanksgiving Day lunch. Lunch will be served at 13.30.

Last year's lunch

Last year's event.

The event is open to all readers and subscribers. Price is 35 euros per person.

Thanksgiving Day Menu

Starters to share

  • Bread and home-made alioli
  • Croquettes according to the inspiration of the kitchen
  • Roasted Picaña” with cristal bread and cheese gratin
  • Crispy Local Prawn with Thai Mango Sauce

Main Course

  • Thanksgiving Turkey with seasonal vegetables

or

  • Kamado grilled sea-bass, scallops and seasonal vegetables

Dessert

Seasonal fruits tartlet with pecan, walnuts, vanilla ice cream

Drinks

  • Glass of wine or beer
  • Water and coffee/tea

Reservations at 971 788 405 (Monday to Friday between 9.00 to 15.00) with credit card details and your choice of main course.

The Hotel is located at Carrer Sant Jaume 18, in Palma (the passage beside C&A). Parking at nearby Plaza Major or Via Roma. Limited places.

