The lighthouse of Cala Ratjada is one of the most emblematic buildings of the municipality.

The Capdepera lighthouse in Cala Ratjada is to become the base for the Llevant Marine Reserve. It will house the reserve's management centre, a laboratory for marine research and a visitors' centre. This latter centre will, it is said, have "an attractive cultural offer" for helping to tackle tourism seasonality. There is to be funding of 456,000 euros from the tourist tax.

Apart from the lighthouse itself, there are two buildings. The main one is for worker accommodation. The smaller one is for storage. Both will be adapted, with the management and visitors' centres on the ground floor.

The environment ministry says that the management centre will address a current problem with a lack of work teams in the reserve. This is because they don't have a fixed workplace. The laboratory will have facilities for reserve personnel and visiting researchers. The accommodation will principally be for workers engaged in nighttime monitoring and vigilance in the reserve.

The visitors' centre will have exhibitions, audiovisual displays and a reception. The lighthouse itself, at present closed to the public, will be opened and therefore provide additional cultural interest for visitors.