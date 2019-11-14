There is more cold weather and storms forecast for the end of the week. 13-11-2019 X. SERRA

An area of low pressure will produce a significant dip in temperatures across Spain as from today. The tiempo.com website forecasts that the mass of cold air and a storm system, due to be named Cecilia, are likely to provoke heavy storms in the Balearics.

The colder weather in Majorca is foecast to be most evident on Friday and Saturday.

In parts of the mainland, temperatures will fall to minus three degrees, but the director of meteorology at tiempo.com, José Antonio Maldonado, says that these temperatures aren't particularly wintry compared with what can be expected in December and January.