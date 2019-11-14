Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. 15-09-2019 Youtube: 20th Century Fox

MARKETS

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CINEMA

Ford v Ferrari (2019) PREMIERE’S TOMORROW

Plot summary American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Starring Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe and Christian Bale. Director James Mangold.

Duration 2 hours 32 minutes.

Rated 7. Category Action/Biography/Drama.See trailer



The following films are showing in English:

Tickets are on sale for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker showing on December 19 at Augusta Aficine in Palma and Festival Park in Marratxi. Check their websites for showtimes.

One Piece: Stampede OCIMAX 16 Animation/Action/Adventure 20.00 (Today only)

Hustlers AUGUSTA 18 Comedy/Crime 16.00/18.10/20.20/*20.30 (not on Tues or Thurs)

Terminator: Dark Fate OCIMAX R Action/Adventure 21.45

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 17.00/19.45 (Not on Tues & Thurs)

Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy *15.00/18.10 daily *Except Tue & Thur 12.20 (Sat only) 10.00/12.20 (Sun only)

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15/*18.00 (*Not on Tues)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 19.30 (Not on Tues)/21.40 (Not on Thurs)

PJ. Harvey: A Dog Called Money CINECIUTAT A Documentary 18.10/21.45