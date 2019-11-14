What's On
Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.
MARKETS
Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
CINEMA
Ford v Ferrari (2019) PREMIERE’S TOMORROW
Starring Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe and Christian Bale. Director James Mangold.
Duration 2 hours 32 minutes.
Rated 7. Category Action/Biography/Drama.See trailer
The following films are showing in English:
Tickets are on sale for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker showing on December 19 at Augusta Aficine in Palma and Festival Park in Marratxi. Check their websites for showtimes.
One Piece: Stampede OCIMAX 16 Animation/Action/Adventure 20.00 (Today only)
Hustlers AUGUSTA 18 Comedy/Crime 16.00/18.10/20.20/*20.30 (not on Tues or Thurs)
Terminator: Dark Fate OCIMAX R Action/Adventure 21.45
Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 17.00/19.45 (Not on Tues & Thurs)
Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy *15.00/18.10 daily *Except Tue & Thur 12.20 (Sat only) 10.00/12.20 (Sun only)
A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15/*18.00 (*Not on Tues)
Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40
Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 19.30 (Not on Tues)/21.40 (Not on Thurs)
PJ. Harvey: A Dog Called Money CINECIUTAT A Documentary 18.10/21.45
