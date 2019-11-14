Events
Dijous Bo continues regardless of the weather
Inca’s biggest fair of the year, Dijous Bo, is now underway with more than 260 stalls offering a wide range of products.
Yesterday market traders were forced to cover their stalls with plastic when the heavens opened, but hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit the town today, despite the horrible weather.
The traditional Pagés market stretches from Plaça del Bestiar through Carrer Bartomeu Coc, Plaça d'Orient, Carrer de la Sirena, Carrer Major, Carrer Comerç, Carrer Mossèn Bernat Salas, Carrer Miquel Duran, Carrer de la Pau, Carrer Estrella and Calle de Bisbe Llompart and past Carrer de sa Quartera to the Train station.
With textiles, shoes, handicrafts and local produce on offer it’s a great opportunity to buy Christmas presents for friends and family.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.