Inauguration of Dijous Bo in Inca. 13-11-2019 Juanjo Roig

Inca’s biggest fair of the year, Dijous Bo, is now underway with more than 260 stalls offering a wide range of products.

Yesterday market traders were forced to cover their stalls with plastic when the heavens opened, but hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit the town today, despite the horrible weather.

The traditional Pagés market stretches from Plaça del Bestiar through Carrer Bartomeu Coc, Plaça d'Orient, Carrer de la Sirena, Carrer Major, Carrer Comerç, Carrer Mossèn Bernat Salas, Carrer Miquel Duran, Carrer de la Pau, Carrer Estrella and Calle de Bisbe Llompart and past Carrer de sa Quartera to the Train station.

With textiles, shoes, handicrafts and local produce on offer it’s a great opportunity to buy Christmas presents for friends and family.

