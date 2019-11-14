UFAM agents, leading the investigation. Archive photo. 14-11-2019 A. Sepúlveda

A 28 year old woman has been arrested for allegedly severely biting her ex-partner twice during an argument.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the woman went to his house in the S’Indioteria neighbourhood of Palma with friends to collect her things.

When he said she could enter the property but her friends had to say outside, she allegedly punched him several times, scratched him and bit his ear and his cheek.

After she and her friends left the man reported the incident to the National Police and the defendant was detained, charged, then released.