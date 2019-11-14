Arrests
Woman arrested for biting her ex-partner
A 28 year old woman has been arrested for allegedly severely biting her ex-partner twice during an argument.
The incident happened on Tuesday when the woman went to his house in the S’Indioteria neighbourhood of Palma with friends to collect her things.
When he said she could enter the property but her friends had to say outside, she allegedly punched him several times, scratched him and bit his ear and his cheek.
After she and her friends left the man reported the incident to the National Police and the defendant was detained, charged, then released.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.