Weather map for today, November 15. 15-11-2019

Cloudy with sunny intervals.

Rain, hail and storms are forecast for much of the island.

Highs of 14º and lows of 6º with westerly winds.

Humidity is at 70%.

See weather across the island with our webcams.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Son Servera............................. 16.9 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port............................... 16.0 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 15.7 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa, port........................... 15.5 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 15.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 1.5 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 3.4 degrees Centigrade

Arta............................................ 4.8 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem.................................. 5.1 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdan............. 5.1 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 43 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 41 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 41 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 40 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 40 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 74 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 72 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 60 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 59 (km/h)

Calvia, Es Capdella.......................................... 58 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Santanyi...................................................................... 4.4

Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 3.6

Llucmajor.................................................................... 3.6

Escorca, Son Torrella................................................. 3.6

Banyalbufar................................................................ 3.4