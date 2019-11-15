Weather
Today's weather
Cloudy with sunny intervals.
Rain, hail and storms are forecast for much of the island.
Highs of 14º and lows of 6º with westerly winds.
Humidity is at 70%.
See weather across the island with our webcams.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Son Servera............................. 16.9 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port............................... 16.0 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 15.7 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa, port........................... 15.5 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 15.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 1.5 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 3.4 degrees Centigrade
Arta............................................ 4.8 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem.................................. 5.1 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdan............. 5.1 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 43 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 41 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 41 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 40 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 40 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 74 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 72 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 60 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 59 (km/h)
Calvia, Es Capdella.......................................... 58 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Santanyi...................................................................... 4.4
Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 3.6
Llucmajor.................................................................... 3.6
Escorca, Son Torrella................................................. 3.6
Banyalbufar................................................................ 3.4
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.