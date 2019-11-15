The car was found during a search of the area and the owner admitted that he knocked down the victim. 15-11-2019 POLICÍA LOCAL PALMA¶

A man has been arrested for an alleged hit and run accident in Son Banya on 3 November.

Police say the 49-year-old victim was injured and disoriented when he was found wandering in the area but couldn’t remember what had happened to him. He was taken to Son Llàtzer hospital where doctors determined that he had several fractures and they had to remove his spleen.

An investigation was launched and officers tracked down a car with a huge dent in it; when the owner was questioned he allegedly admitted that he ran over the victim then fled the scene because he was scared.