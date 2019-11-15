Incident
The silent mystery is revealed
The mystery of the bottles containing a red substance and a label saying 'Sequiu en Silencio' or "Follow In Silence" which have appeared in towns all over Majorca has been solved.
I podríem sumar-hi dades de matrimoni forçat, mutilació sexual, tracta, violència simbòlica, física, sexual i per raó de sexe, econòmica, institucional, a les xarxes socials... I un llarg etcètera.— Mov. Feminista de Mallorca (@movfemmallorca) November 15, 2019
Però #SeguiuEnSilenci pic.twitter.com/vYdFdMpLHF
The Feminist Movement of Mallorca is behind the campaign and says the red substance in the bottles represents the blood shed by women who’ve been victims of gender violence.
Photographs of bottles in Palma, Petra, Sineu, Pollença, Sencelles, Lloseta, Inca, Alaró, Biniamar, Andratx, Artà, Binissalem and Bunyola have been uploaded to social media websites and the Feminist Movement of Mallorca has posted the slogan, “You are still silent and we can't stand it anymore” on Twitter.
The group says not talking about macho violence allows it to continue and is calling for people to join a night march on 24 November, which will start from Plaza d’España in Palma at 7pm.
