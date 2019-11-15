Employment
The EMT offers to triple the number of new driver places to avoid the strike
The Municipal Transport Company, EMT, has offered take on 140 new bus drivers in a bid to prevent strike action at Christmas.
The unions threatened to take industrial action after EMT refused to meet their demands for 150 new drivers, but after lengthy negotiations with the UGT, CGT and SITEIB EMT has finally agreed to almost triple the number of new jobs on offer and 40% of them will be reserved for women.
EMT currently has 500 staff and has vowed to add at least 15 new drivers every 3-4 months until mid 2022.
