PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money (2019) Director: Seamus Murphy / UK / 2019 / 90 min Cast: Polly Jean Harvey, John Parish, James Johnston, Flood, Mick Harvey As imaginative as the creative process it documents, ‘A Dog Called Money’ is a uniquely intimate journey through the inspiration, writing and recording of a PJ Harvey record. 17-04-2019 Youtube: DokStation

Shares:

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidasol and Amera who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

New films this weekend are -

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Plot summary American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Starring Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe and Christian Bale.

Director James Mangold.

Duration 2 hours 32 minutes.

Rated 7. Category Action/Biography/Drama.

Ford v Ferrari OCIMAX 7 Action 18.00/21.00

Ford v Ferrari FESTIVAL 7 Action 12.05 (17/11); 21.00 (19/11)

Ford v Ferrari MAHON 7 Action 20.20 (18/11)

The Irishman (2019)

Plot summary A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Jesse Plemons.

Director Martin Scorsese.

Duration 3 hours 29 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Biography/Crime/Drama.

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20/*20.10 (*Not on Tues & Thurs)

Films still showing -

Hustlers AUGUSTA 18 Comedy/Crime *18.10/22.20 (*Not on Tuea & Thurs)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 21.30

Sorry we missed you CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.30/20.10

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 17.10

PJ. Harvey: A Dog Called Money CINECIUTAT A Documentary 18.15