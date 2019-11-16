Forever, King of Pop - Michael Jackson show. Showing at Palma Auditorium tonight. 25-01-2018 Youtube: Summum Music

Today, November 16

FAIRS

Caimari, Olives Fair. 10.00: Opening of the fair - olives, olive oil and local products. 16.00: Official inauguration. 16.15: Demon, bigheads and pipers procession from Plaça Major.

Es Capdella, Autumn Fair. 09.00: Opening of the artisan market, animals’ show, stalls. C. Església. 10.00: Morning dance with DJ. Plaça Sa Vinya 11.00: Slingshot workshop. Sports centre. 14.00: Sopes mallorquines. Plaça Sa Vinya. 15.30: Sheepdog trials. Son Duri, C. Galatzo. 17.00: Children’s games. Plaça Sa Vinya.18.00: Duo Nautic - line and ballroom dance; 20.00: Barbecue with ecological lamb; 20.30: Roada - folk dance; 23.00: DJ - salsa and bachata. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Llubi, Honey Fair. 20.00: Mata Escrita - folk dance. Plaça Carretera.

Sa Pobla, Trobada de Xeremiers i Fira de Luthiers (Pipers, Luthiers Fair). 16.00: Gathering of giants. 16.30: Procession of giants from C. Fadrins to Plaça Major. 21.00: Pipers concert at the church - from Majorca, Catalonia, Valencia, Galicia, Asturias, France, Italy.

MUSIC

Els Llombards. 19.30: Santanyi Band of Music. At the church. Five euros.

Lloseta. 21.30: OR plus friends - Majorcan group with an acoustic set. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.

Palma. 18.00: Benefit concert for Fundacion RANA. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. 15 / 25 euros.

Palma. 18.00: Solnegre - Soledad Cardoso (soprano), Angela Moro (violin), Ferran Pisa (baroque guitar), Marc de la Linde (viol); Majorcan music from the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. Sant Josep Obrer Church, C. Adrià Ferran 40. Free.

Palma. 18.30 / 21.30: Forever, King of Pop - Michael Jackson show. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: My Way Duet - Alvaro Chaves (tenor), Natalya Trofymyuk (piano); zarzuela and opera. Sala Dante, Cami Jesús 54. Tickets in advance 10 euros and 12 euros at the box office. Tickets in advance at www.saladante.com.

Palma. 21.00: Chris Pookah - Scottish singer-songwriter; Ana Marti; Zelisko. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Eight euros.

Palma. 22.00: Wooten Brothers - US jazz fusion. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16. 30-49.50 euros. www.mallorcatickets.com.

Porreres. 19.00: Filharmonica Porrerenca. Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Paguera. 20.30: Pasados Company - Tango Woman Ballet. Auditorium, C. Pins 17. 15 euros.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor Hippodrome with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Bunyola. 12.00 family show “Little Awa” at the municipal library. Free of charge.

Palma. 18.00 clown show “Refugi” at Teatre Municipal Catalina Valls (Paseo Mallorca, 9) in Palma. Info 971 710 986. Duration 50 minutes. No text. On Sunday November 17 at 12.00. For children over 5 years. Tickets 8 euros for children and 10 euros for adults.

Palma. 12.00 concert “La Fada Despistada” at Ca’n Forgarda at Can Valdero. Tickets 10 euros children and 2 euros adult.

Palma. 17.00 and 19.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours on Sunday are 12.15 and 17.00. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until tomorrow.

Tomorrow, November 17

FAIRS

Caimari, Olives Fair. From 10.00: Olives, olive oil and local products. 11.00: Sheepdog trials. Behind the church. 12.00: Folk dance - Aires de Muntanya de Selva. Sa Tafona. 17.00: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Major.

Es Capdella, Autumn Fair. 09.00: Opening of the artisan and food market, animals’ show, stalls. C. Església, C. Major. 10.00-14.00: Merry-go-round. Plaça Joana Nogués. 10.30: Performance and procession by Madò Pereta. C. Major, C. Església. 11.00: Procession by pipers and giants. C. Major. 12.30: Music from Monkey Doo. C. Major. 14.00: Pork and cabbage lunch (for charity). Plaça Sa Vinya. 17.00: Hot chocolate and then music from Marino e Marini. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Llubi, Honey Fair. From 10.00: Show and tastings of sobrassada (with honey); activities related to bees and bee-keeping. Plaça Carretera; Animals’ show, old agricultural machinery, birds of prey. C. Desaigua. 16.30: Circ Bover, followed by hot chocolate, giant ensaimada and potato cakes. Plaça Carretera.

Sa Pobla, Trobada de Xeremiers i Fira de Luthiers (Pipers, Luthiers Fair). From 09.00: Traditional instruments (the luthiers); exhibits and demonstrations. Plaça Major. 10.00: “Sounding” of all the pipers in the square and then in streets of Sa Pobla. 12.00: Procession by pipers, giants, bigheads, dragon, eel and gryphon from C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alaro. 18.30: Cris Maian - Majorcan folk-pop: Luis Correas. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Benefit concert against bullying.

Bunyola. 18.30: University of the Balearic Islands Cor de Dones (female choir). Sant Mateu Church. Ten euros.

Calvia. 19.00: Calvia Band of Music. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Free.

Manacor. 18.30: Manacor Band of Music. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros.

Palma. 17.00: Forever, King of Pop - Michael Jackson show. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: Plural Ensemble - contemporary classical works. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.00: Roger Pistola - Majorcan folk-pop. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00 “My Neighbor Sky” by Oguri - Andrés Corchero at Palma’s Palma’s Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Duration 50 minutes. Tickets 15 euros. We are pleased to be able to offer you the Principal Menut, a free service featuring a play space that makes it easier for parents to come to the theatre. We will open the Principal Menut every Sunday whenever there is a performance, for children aged 3 to 12 years. Maximum number of children: 20. During this show you can book a place in the play space during the purchasing process, both online and at the box office.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. EducaAFICINE at 12.05 screening of the film “Aves de Paso” - Birds of Passage (France/Belgium - 2015) at Ocimax Palma Aficine. Tickets 3 euros. Duration 84 minutes. For children over 8 years. More info at www.aficine.com.

Palma. Children’s theatrical show at 12.00 with La tetera impro Kids at Rivoli theatre in Palma. Tickets 6 euros in advance and 10 euros at the box office.

sports

Palma. Football match at home at 12.00 between Atletico Balears and Real Madrid Castilla at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00.