Emergencies
Guests evacuated because of Palma hotel fire
Guests at the Costa Azul Hotel on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma had to be evacuated yesterday evening when a fire broke out in the laundry on the hotel's third floor.
Rapid intervention by the Palma Fire Service meant that there was no risk to the building.
Smoke from the fire could be seen along the promenade, and although the situation looked alarming, no one was affected by the fire and guests were soon able to return.
