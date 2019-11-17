Charity
Soller train company donating to Unicef
For the sixth consecutive year, the Ferrocarril de Soller railway company has entered into an agreement with Unicef in Spain whereby it will donate a day's takings to the fund for the defence of children's rights.
The agreement was signed yesterday at the station in Palma by the company's president, Oscar Mayol, and the president of Unicef in the Balearics, Mercedes del Pozo. The takings will be those for this coming Wednesday, which is the United Nations Universal Children's Day.
Oscar Mayol said that it is an honour to once more be able to help Unicef in its efforts to make life better for children. He invited all Majorcans and tourists to take a ride on the train next Wednesday.
Mercedes del Pozo thanked the company for its six years of commitment to helping the defence of children's rights, above all this year, which is the thirtieth anniversary of the UN's adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
