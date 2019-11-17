Jellyfish in Puerto Andratx. 16-11-2019 Michels

The beach and coastline at Puerto Andratx has been inundated with hundreds of jellyfish.

Local residents said they’d never seen so many and that they were floating in the sea, stranded along the shoreline and on the rocks and some were even found on first line pavements.

It’s thought the stormy weather and high seas brought the jellyfish ashore.