The suspect, on Friday morning, after a court hearing. 15-11-2019 Juan P. Martínez

A 29 year old South American man has been arrested for the alleged rape of his 12 year old niece in Campos on Thursday.

The victim’s sister told police she caught the defendant sexually assaulting the girl at the family home when she came home unexpectedly. She called her parents who informed the police.

The defendant surrendered voluntarily to the Guardia Civil on Friday morning and was immediately arrested.