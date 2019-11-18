Umbrellas needed today. 18-11-2019 Miquel À. Cañellas - Archive

Rain can be expected pretty much anywhere today. Clearing by late afternoon. Tuesday will be better; the best day of the week in terms of sun.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 18 November

15C Alcudia

16C Andratx

15C Calvia

13C Deya

15C Palma

16C Pollensa

13C Sant Llorenç

14C Santanyi

Tuesday, 19 November

15C Alcudia

14C Andratx

14C Calvia

12C Deya

14C Palma

16C Pollensa

15C Sant Llorenç

15C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

17.3C Puerto Pollensa

16.4C Muro

16.2C Pollensa

Daytime low

5.5C Alfabia