Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Rain can be expected pretty much anywhere today. Clearing by late afternoon. Tuesday will be better; the best day of the week in terms of sun.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 18 November
15C Alcudia
16C Andratx
15C Calvia
13C Deya
15C Palma
16C Pollensa
13C Sant Llorenç
14C Santanyi
Tuesday, 19 November
15C Alcudia
14C Andratx
14C Calvia
12C Deya
14C Palma
16C Pollensa
15C Sant Llorenç
15C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
17.3C Puerto Pollensa
16.4C Muro
16.2C Pollensa
Daytime low
5.5C Alfabia
