Tourism
Council to spend 6.4 million on tourism promotion
Trotting races at Son Pardo racetrack. The racetrack will receive a grant of 300,000 euros.
The Council of Majorca’s tourism and sports department will have a budget of 16.7 million euros in 2020. Of this, 6.4 million will be for tourism promotion to be principally aimed at Majorca’s four main markets - UK, Germany, Scandinavia and national.
The promotion will focus on the lower months of the year and highlight culture, gastronomy, nature and the luxury sector.
Town halls are to receive 300,000 euros in grants for promotion material, and the Council is to facilitate the establishment of tourist information offices in all municipalities.
Other spending includes 600,000 euros for the Mallorca Film Commission. This will go towards the Majorca cinema prizes, various events and promoting filming. A further 150,000 euros will be for promotion at overseas film festivals.
Sports Clubs
For sport, the total budget is 5.1 million euros. This will include just under one million euros in grants to sports clubs, 300,000 euros for sustainable energy at the Son Pardo Hippodrome and 713,000 euros for the Sant Ferran sports centre in Palma.
In more general terms, the Council has confirmed that the strategic plan for tourism promotion in Majorca - the first of its kind - will be ready by the middle of January.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.