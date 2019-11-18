There was no reasonto believe that the company was trying to deceive the tourist. 18-11-2019 Daniel Pérez/EFE - EFE

Two people who were charged with fraud and sentenced to 6 months in jail have been acquitted on appeal.

The court heard that the accused rented an apartment in El Arenal to a German tourist for 10 days in July 2017 for 1,439€. But the tourist complained that the apartment was nothing like the advert on the website saying it was absolutely filthy, there was no glass in some of the windows and there was a huge cockroach on the floor.

But the magistrate said there was no proof that the rental company employees knew that the apartment was in such a state and no reason to believe they were trying to deceive the tourist.