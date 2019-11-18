Sighting of Orcas. 18-11-2019 periodicodeibiza.es

A pod of killer whales has been spotted off the coast of Formentera.

Some sailors managed to get video footage of the family of Orcas frolicking in the sea on Saturday in front of Punta de Sa Gavina.

The Orcinus Orca is the largest member of the oceanic dolphin family and can weigh more than five tons and are usually around nine metres long.

Some of them only eat fish but others are known to feed on seals and other species of dolphin.