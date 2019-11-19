The Christmas Market in the Plaça Major, Palma is open from 10am to 9pm from tomorrow until 6 January. Archive photo. 21-11-2018 JULIAN AGUIRRE

Shares:

Today, November 19

MUSIC

Arta. 20.00: Arta School of Music - concert for Saint Cecilia. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.

Palma. 20.00: International Composers Encounters - Jean-Pierre Dupuy (electronica), Medin Peirón (piano); works by Bofill, Luc Ferrari, Peirón and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. www.teatreprincipal.com. Free.

CINEMA

Palma. Films in English at 20.15 Festival Fesjajá with the screening of comedy “Young Frankenstein” (1974) directed by Mel Brooks and starring Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn and Marty Feldman at CineCiutat in Palma. Film in English with Spanish subtitles. Tickets at the box office.

Tomorrow, November 20

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: George Sand International Festival of Music - David Martin (cello), Miguel A. Ortega Chavaldas (piano); Bach, Beethoven, Franck. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

CONFERENCE

Palma. 19.00 organised by Save The Med and Viveco conference in English with Bea Johnson “Reduce your Waste” at Trui Teatre in Palma. Moderated by Brenda Chavez. Be inspired to make changes and then find out Where you can do this in Majorca. Stands at the event and free guide showcasing. Questions and Answers and book signing session afterwards. Tickets at the box office.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 18.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma. Fira de Nadal. From 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major. (Every day until 6 January; other sites for the Christmas Fair open on 27 November.)