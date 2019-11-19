What's On
Events in Majorca on Tuesday / Wednesday
Today, November 19
MUSIC
Arta. 20.00: Arta School of Music - concert for Saint Cecilia. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.
Palma. 20.00: International Composers Encounters - Jean-Pierre Dupuy (electronica), Medin Peirón (piano); works by Bofill, Luc Ferrari, Peirón and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. www.teatreprincipal.com. Free.
CINEMA
Palma. Films in English at 20.15 Festival Fesjajá with the screening of comedy “Young Frankenstein” (1974) directed by Mel Brooks and starring Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn and Marty Feldman at CineCiutat in Palma. Film in English with Spanish subtitles. Tickets at the box office.
Tomorrow, November 20
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: George Sand International Festival of Music - David Martin (cello), Miguel A. Ortega Chavaldas (piano); Bach, Beethoven, Franck. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.
CONFERENCE
Palma. 19.00 organised by Save The Med and Viveco conference in English with Bea Johnson “Reduce your Waste” at Trui Teatre in Palma. Moderated by Brenda Chavez. Be inspired to make changes and then find out Where you can do this in Majorca. Stands at the event and free guide showcasing. Questions and Answers and book signing session afterwards. Tickets at the box office.
SPORTS
Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 18.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS
Palma. Fira de Nadal. From 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major. (Every day until 6 January; other sites for the Christmas Fair open on 27 November.)
