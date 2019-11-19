Events
Bulletin invites you to see the Mallorca Files on the big screen
The Majorca Daily Bulletin invites you a private showing of the first episode of the new BBC series, The Mallorca Files, which you can see on the big screen at CineCiutat in Palma on Monday, November 25 at 3p.m.
The hour long event is free but please send an email to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es because places are limited.
The series was filmed on the island this year and will be showing on BBC1 throughout next week.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.