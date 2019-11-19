The Bulletin events you to a free screening of The Mallorca Files at CineCiutat in Palma. 25-10-2019 ARCHIVO

The Majorca Daily Bulletin invites you a private showing of the first episode of the new BBC series, The Mallorca Files, which you can see on the big screen at CineCiutat in Palma on Monday, November 25 at 3p.m.

The hour long event is free but please send an email to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es because places are limited.

The series was filmed on the island this year and will be showing on BBC1 throughout next week.