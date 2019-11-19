Employment
Government sets out 2020 work inspections' plan
Government employees will carry out thousands of inspections at companies in the Balearic Islands next year to make sure they are complying with the current Labour laws.
Inspectors will determine how many hours are worked, the salary and conditions of employee contracts and whether they have the necessary work permits.
They will also be looking at issues such as equal pay, sexual harassment and job discrimination.
