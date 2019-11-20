Events
Private party fee for using public space in Sa Pobla
Holding a party or dinner in the public streets or squares of Sa Pobla will cost 25 euros for individuals and 50 euros for businesses in future.
The new ruling also applies to bars but businesses will not have to pay for events that are organised by the City Council, such as the festival of Sant Antoni.
The fee does not include the use of fences, tables or chairs which will have to be paid for separately.
All money raised will be used to cover the cost of public toilets, civil liability insurance and emergency services for the events.
