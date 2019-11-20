Weather
Today's weather
Cloudy with sunny intervals and a chance of some showers around lunchtime.
Temperatures are little changed with highs of 16º and lows of 4º.
Humidity is at 70% with south/southwesterly breezes.
See the weather live across the island with our webcams.
