Cloudy with sunny intervals

Cloudy with sunny intervals.

20-11-2019MDB

Cloudy with sunny intervals and a chance of some showers around lunchtime.

Temperatures are little changed with highs of 16º and lows of 4º.

Weather Map

Humidity is at 70% with south/southwesterly breezes.

See the weather live across the island with our webcams.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.