On Thursday November 28 join the Majorca Daily Bulletin at El Patio de Gloria Restaurant at the 5-star Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume for a Thanksgiving Day lunch. Lunch will be served at 13.30.

The event is open to all readers and subscribers. Price is 35 euros per person.

Thanksgiving Day Menu

Starters to share

Bread and home-made alioli

Croquettes according to the inspiration of the kitchen

Roasted Picaña” with cristal bread and cheese gratin

Crispy Local Prawn with Thai Mango Sauce

Main Course

Thanksgiving Turkey with seasonal vegetables

or

or Kamado grilled sea-bass, scallops and seasonal vegetables

Dessert

Seasonal fruits tartlet with pecan, walnuts, vanilla ice cream

Drinks

Glass of wine or beer

Water and coffee/tea



Reservations at 971 788 405 (Monday to Friday between 9.00 to 15.00) with payment card details and your choice of main course.

The Hotel is located at Carrer Sant Jaume 18, in Palma (the passage beside C&A). Parking at nearby Plaza Major or Via Roma. Limited places.