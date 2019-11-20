Events
Celebrate Thanksgiving with the Bulletin
On Thursday November 28 join the Majorca Daily Bulletin at El Patio de Gloria Restaurant at the 5-star Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume for a Thanksgiving Day lunch. Lunch will be served at 13.30.
The event is open to all readers and subscribers. Price is 35 euros per person.
Thanksgiving Day Menu
Starters to share
- Bread and home-made alioli
- Croquettes according to the inspiration of the kitchen
- Roasted Picaña” with cristal bread and cheese gratin
- Crispy Local Prawn with Thai Mango Sauce
Main Course
- Thanksgiving Turkey with seasonal vegetables
or
- Kamado grilled sea-bass, scallops and seasonal vegetables
Dessert
- Seasonal fruits tartlet with pecan, walnuts, vanilla ice cream
Drinks
- Glass of wine or beer
- Water and coffee/tea
Reservations at 971 788 405 (Monday to Friday between 9.00 to 15.00) with payment card details and your choice of main course.
The Hotel is located at Carrer Sant Jaume 18, in Palma (the passage beside C&A). Parking at nearby Plaza Major or Via Roma. Limited places.
