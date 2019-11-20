Arrests
Arrested for alleged murder and dismemberment
A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a Moroccan man in Sa Pobla in 2018.
Mustapha El Karchaoui has not been seen since August last year and the defendant has been accused of killing and dismembering him before burying the body in s’Albufera Natural Parc.
Officers launched an extensive search and brought in sniffer dogs to try to find the victim’s remains but so far his body has not been found.
The defendant insists that he is innocent.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.