Tòfol T.P. the prime suspect, guarded by Guardia Civil officers, in Inca.

A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a Moroccan man in Sa Pobla in 2018.

Mustapha El Karchaoui has not been seen since August last year and the defendant has been accused of killing and dismembering him before burying the body in s’Albufera Natural Parc.

Officers launched an extensive search and brought in sniffer dogs to try to find the victim’s remains but so far his body has not been found.

The defendant insists that he is innocent.