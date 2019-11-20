Roadworks
Major roadworks in central Palma begin next year
Major roadworks are planned in calle Nuredduna in Palma next year.
Around three million euros of the Infrastructure & Accessibility budget will be used to give the street a massive facelift.
The first phase will take place between the Avenidas and Plaza de las Columnas, the second stage will take the project to Mercat de Pere Garau and the third and final works will end at Plaça de Miquel Dolç.
It has yet to be decided if part of the road will become pedestrianised which would involve moving the exit to the traffic tunnel.
