Employment
Over 200 jobs available at Palma department store
At least 250 temporary jobs are up for grabs at El Corte Inglés in Palma to cope with the Christmas rush.
All of the new employees will be given training and while some will work in the warehouse or gift wrapping departments, others will be on the shop floor selling clothes, accessories, electronics, toys or sports goods.
Extra workers are also needed to help in the supermarkets at both locations.
Nationwide, El Corte Inglés will take on more than 9,000 people to deal with the Christmas rush.
